SACRAMENTO (AP) — Selling or advertising LGBT conversion therapy may soon be classified as a fraudulent business practice in California.

The state Assembly passed a bill Thursday to crack down on people selling conversion therapy as a way to change someone’s sexual orientation.

Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low of Campbell says he authored the bill because conversion therapy has been proven ineffective and harmful.

Several lawmakers voiced concerns about whether the bill could inhibit freedom of religion and asked Low to clarify how the bill would affect religious organizations.

Low says the bill does not impede freedom of speech or religion and applies only to financial transactions.

Mental health providers in California are already prohibited from performing conversion therapy on minors.

Low’s bill now heads to the state Senate.

