BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A high-school-age minor was sexually assaulted by an adult male suspect in Berkeley late Thursday morning, police said on Friday.

The girl was walking in the 1500 block of Addison Street near Sacramento Street when the man grabbed her from behind, according to police.

The victim said the suspect covered her mouth and pressed a gun into her side while telling her not to scream, police said.

The girl told police that the man walked her east on Addison Street into the side yard of a home, where he sexually assaulted her.

After she was assaulted the girl sought help and Berkeley police were notified and began investigating the assault, according to authorities.

The girl described the suspect as a black man, possibly in his 30s, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said officers and detectives have been at the scene to canvass the neighborhood for possible witnesses or homes with exterior video surveillance cameras.

Berkeley police said they are asking for the community’s help in solving the case.

They said anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance cameras is asked to check if they have video footage of the assault. People who witnessed it or have information about it should call the Police Department’s sex crimes detail at (510) 981-5716.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed