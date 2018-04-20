BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a male suspect who grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth and threatened her with a gun in broad daylight in Berkeley on Thursday, police said.

With the gun pressed into her side, the suspect instructed the girl not to scream, covered her mouth and then walked her into a side yard of a residence, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Following the attack, the victim contacted the Berkeley Police Department. Police are now asking for help from the public in identifying and locating the suspect.

Police say the sexual assault occurred Thursday between 11 and 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Addison Street, in a largely residential area.

The victim described the suspect as a black man, possibly in his 30s, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the assault.

Officers have been canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and urging anyone who lives nearby to review any footage captured on exterior video surveillance cameras near the scene of the crime.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the case are asked to contact the Berkeley Police Sex Crimes Detail at (510) 981-5716.