SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wide variety of events is on tap Friday in the Bay Area celebrating 4/20 in this, the first year that recreational use of marijuana for adults is legal in California.

One of the biggest celebrations, San Francisco’s annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis, is taking place all day in Golden Gate Park at Hippie Hill at the east end of the park. The highlight of the day, with thousands of people lighting up, is planned at 4:20 p.m.

In an example of truly fortuitous timing, AAA Northern California will offer its Tipsy Tow service beginning at the same time. Driving under the influence of marijuana is still against the law in the state.

The service runs from 4:20 p.m. today until 4:20 a.m. Saturday and includes a free tow and ride home up to 10 miles and does not require AAA membership. Anyone can call (800) AAA-HELP and say they need a tipsy tow.

An all-day educational cannabis event is taking place at Oaksterdam University in Oakland, with legal, horticulture and cooking experts on hand, according to Dale Sky Jones of Oaksterdam.

“Our campus is family-friendly. We only distribute knowledge, not cannabis,” Jones said.

The venue is at 1734 Telegraph Ave.

At least two marijuana dispensaries will have extended hours in recognition of today’s date. The Berkeley Patients Group at 2366 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley will be open until 10 p.m. There will be vendor demos, a photo booth, snacks and raffles all day.

Bay Area Harborside Marijuana Dispensaries will be open until 8 p.m. today. The dispensaries have two locations, one at 1840 Embarcadero in Oakland, the other at 1365 N. 10th St. in San Jose.

