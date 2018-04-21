SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in the Sunset District. The blaze has sent smoke pouring over the city and flames could be seen miles away.

The fire broke out at 9:48 p.m. and is located at 1808-1810 8th Avenue near Noriega, according to San Francisco fire officials.

Officials were asking people to avoid the area. There were 100 firefighters on scene, fire officials wrote in a Tweet at 10:32 p.m.

Buildings in the area have been evacuated but there are no further evacuations at this time.

Currently there are no injuries. It is not clear exactly how many occupants were displaced.

The Red Cross and City Services are standing by to help with the recovery effort.

