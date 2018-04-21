SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Environmentally conscious Bay Area residents can walk their talk Sunday in a variety of events held all over the area for Earth Day.

The theme of this year’s Earth Day Sunday, April 22, is “End Plastic Pollution,” and to that end, not only celebrations but clean-ups are taking place in the area and all over the state and the country.

Here is a partial list of Bay Area events:

People can enjoy a day at the beach and help keep that beach beautiful at the fourteenth annual Earth Day Stinson Beach celebration, which begins at 10 a.m. and includes beach cleanup and sculptures made from washed-up debris.The event is taking place at Stinson Beach, Panoramic Highway at Shoreline Highway in Marin County.

Other North Bay events include a celebration at Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road, in Santa Rosa, at 10 a.m.

Also, a festival will be held at Oxbow Commons Park, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa.

In the South Bay, volunteers will work on cleanup and other Earth Day projects from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., then enjoy an Earth Day celebration at Alum Rock Park, 15350 Penitencia Creek Road, in San Jose.

At noon, the Watsonville Earth Day celebration will begin at the City Plaza, 358 Main St., Watsonville.