SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The sky is putting on a show as Earth Day begins. The Lyrid meteor shower will be at its peak just before dawn Sunday.

A viewing event will be held at Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center starting at midnight.

Skywatchers can also just find a personal viewing spot that’s nice and dark. The Lyrids originate in the constellation Lyra, northeast of Vega.

NASA says it’s best to lie down with your feet facing east and wait half an hour for your eyes to adjust.

The Lyrid meteor shower happens each year around this time.

In past years, so-called “outbursts” have produced as many as 100 meteors per hour. The last “outburst” was in 1982.

