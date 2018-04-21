SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gunman opened fire late Friday night in San Francisco’s Bayview District leaving one person dead and five other injured, according to the San Francisco Police.

Few details were available early Saturday.

Police said the shooting took place at in 1600 block of Quesada near Third St. at around 11 p.m. Investigators spent the night gathering evidence and shell casting along the normally quiet residential street.

There was no information about the suspect or motive of the shooting released overnight.

Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4445 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.