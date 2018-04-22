SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The charred remains of a home in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset District was a grim reminder Sunday of the toll the blaze took.

San Francisco fire officials were still trying to determine what ignited the three-alarm fire Saturday night. The blaze started at 9:48 p.m. Saturday, and

involved one building that has three addresses: 1806, 1808 and 1810 8th Ave., near Noriega Street and about six blocks south of Golden Gate Park.

More than 100 firefighters fought the fire, but they could not save one of the residents.

“I just got here so I’m pretty emotional,” said neighborhood resident Carol McHuron. “I walked by there all the time. I’m just do devastated.”

Joe Rivera lives directly across the street. He knew the woman who died.

“I saw her son yesterday (Saturday afternoon) and was going to say hi to her, but I put it off,” he said.

He said the woman cared about her neighbors and was always helpful.

“She was one of the people who always watched out and made sure everything was OK,” he said.

McHuron said her neighbors death was tragic, but she’s grateful to the firefighters who prevented the blaze from spreading.

“I’m overwhelmed by it,” she said.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze, but officials said he will recover.

Two other residents were displaced by the fire, but were out of time at the time of the fire.