PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Petaluma man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized a business and fought police officers Sunday morning.



Officers said they received multiple reports of a man “loitering” near a closed business at 10:34 a.m. in the 700 block of Baywood Drive. Witnesses told police that the man was behaving oddly and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.



The owner of the business arrived to the scene and told police that the front door of the business was open and loud music was playing inside. They told police that the suspect was likely still inside.



Police later identified the man as Justin Vandaveer, 36, and confirmed that the business had been burglarized. They said Vandaveer was seen in surveillance footage entering the business through a third floor balcony.



Vandaveer actively resisted arrest and fought officers when they tried to detain him, according to police. Police searched him and said they located many items stolen from the business.



Vandaveer was arrested for burglary, resisting arrest, possessing stolen property and vandalism. He was already on probation for resisting arrest, police said, and he was booked in Sonoma County Jail.

