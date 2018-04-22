Filed Under:Collision, Police, Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Two people were killed Sunday afternoon when a tow truck and a Mercedes collided on a Union City street, authorities said.

According to Union City police, their dispatch received numerous 911 calls at around 3:30 p.m. reporting a crash on Mission Blvd. and Lafayette Ave.

Arriving officers, found two vehicles — a silver Mercedes sedan and a tow truck — had been involved in a collision. Two people inside the Mercedes were fond to be suffering from major injuries.

Alameda County Fire and Paramedics arrived and pronounced the passenger of the Mercedes deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver was transported to Eden hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The names of the deceased persons were being withheld until the Alameda County Coroners Office was able to notify family members.

The Union City Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. The driver of the tow truck was cooperating with the investigation.

The collision affected both the north and south bound lanes of Mission Blvd. which were closed to all vehicular traffic between Lexington Ave. and Tamarack Dr. It is anticipated that this closure will remain in effect for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

