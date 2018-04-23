Filed Under:Drug overdose, Ione, Mule Creek State Prison, Prison

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has died and 11 others have been treated for suspected drug overdoses at a Northern California prison.

State prison officials say an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, about 45 miles from Sacramento. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

Another inmate was treated at the prison and 10 others were taken to hospitals. Eight have since returned to the prison.

Authorities didn’t say what drug they suspect caused the overdoses. However, the cells where they occurred have been sealed and are being cleaned by a hazardous materials team.

Authorities are trying to determine how the drugs were smuggled into the lockup. Medical and prison staff also are conducting “wellness checks” in the prison every 30 minutes.

