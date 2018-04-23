OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry may been sidelined with a knee injury, but that hasn’t slowed down the growth of his business interests away from the hard court.

In the Monday edition of the Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that Sony Pictures Entertainment was set announce a major developmental deal with Curry’s newly formed production company Unanimous Media.

So along with back-to-back NBA MVP awards and a two NBA titles in the last three years, you can add media mogul to Curry’s list of honors.

“I’ve been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively,” Curry said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion.”

In a statement, chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Tom Rothman said that Curry’s appeal transcends the sports world.

“Steph is a transcendent figure in current culture,” he said. “His wide-ranging content creation interests overlap well with our varied businesses and we have been equally impressed with his (business) team.”

The deal reportedly will focus on faith and family-friendly content as well as sports-themed projects in film and TV. Other areas the deal could explore are offerings in electronics, gaming and virtual reality.

As part of the deal, the newspaper reported, Curry’s production headquarters will be located on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City.

The agreement is the latest addition to Curry’s already impressive portfolio away from the court where he inked the league’s largest contract ever last year.

According to Forbes, Curry brings home about $35 million annually in endorsements that include UnderArmour and JPMorgan Chase.

Curry will be battling former Los Angeles Laker star Kobe Bryant on a new court once the deal is signed. Bryant is an emerging Hollywood mogul having won the Oscar for his animated short film — “Dear Basketball”