(KPIX 5) — A Bay Area sports anchor is in hot water after he allegedly took a jacket belonging to a Golden State Warriors security official.

In a surveillance video from AT&T Center in San Antonio, a man in red is seen taking a jacket from a chair following a Warriors floor practice session last Thursday.

The man then walks out from the arena floor.

Warriors had a playoff game that night against the Spurs.

The man in the video is reportedly Mike Shumann, a former player for the San Francisco 49ers and a longtime anchor and reporter for KGO-TV in San Francisco.

The Athletic web site reported the jacket belongs to Ralph Walker, the Warriors head of security and Stephen Curry’s personal bodyguard.

KGO called Shumann home after it learned of the incident, according to The Athletic. He was not part of the station’s postgame coverage.

The station told The Athletic: “We are taking these allegations very seriously and conducting a full investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not comment about personnel matters.”