SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – There were no reported injuries after a school bus crashed Monday morning in unincorporated Santa Cruz County near Corralitos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials wrote on Twitter at 8:28 a.m. that Casserly Road at Wheelock Road was closed because of the crash, but that all children who were aboard the bus were safely escorted off.

Scene of school bus crash on Casserly Road near Corralitos in Santa Cruz County on April 23, 2018. (CHP Santa Cruz via Twitter)

No further information was immediately available.

