SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman had her camera stolen at gunpoint on San Francisco’s Treasure Island on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The robbery was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Ninth Street on the island.

The 72-year-old victim saw two suspects, described as men in their late teens or 20s, following her before one of them grabbed for her camera, police said.

As the victim and suspect struggled over the camera, the suspect pulled out a gun and the victim relented, allowing the suspects to flee with the camera. She did not report any injuries in the robbery, police said.

The suspects remain at large Monday and a detailed description of them was not immediately available from police.

