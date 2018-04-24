SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A jury in Monterey County has found a 20-year-old man guilty in the torture, starving and beating of two children whose bodies were found in a Redding storage unit.

KSBW-TV reports a jury on Monday found Gonzalo Curiel guilty in the 2015 killings of 7-year-old Shaun Tara and his 3-year-old sister, Delylah Tara. The jury also found him guilty of torturing their older sister in their Salinas apartment.

Curiel, who was only 16 at the time the crimes were carried out, was charged as an adult and was ineligible for the death penalty because of his age.

Curiel’s former girlfriend and the children’s aunt, 42-year-old Tami Huntsman, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of murder.

Police in Plumas County found the victims’ older sister, who was 9 at the time, injured in the backseat of an SUV in December 2015.

The child told investigators that Huntsman and Curiel killed her younger siblings on Thanksgiving after she was caught stealing a bagel.

The suspects traveled from Salinas north to Plumas and Shasta counties between Nov. 27 and Dec. 11.

The bodies of the two other children were discovered Dec. 13 in a plastic container at a rental storage unit in Redding.

