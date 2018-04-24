LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Police in Livermore Tuesday afternoon are investigating a home invasion robbery where the suspect may be hiding inside a residence.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Wagoner Drive and Coronado Way at about 12:30 p.m.

Livermore PD is currently working an incident in the area of Wagoner Dr and Coronado Way. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates as we can. pic.twitter.com/Xc8XLUlWKH — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) April 24, 2018

Numerous Livermore police and SWAT vehicles were parked in front of the home in question. Police units are blocking off streets in the area to keep traffic and residents away from the scene.

They later made several follow-up posts on Twitter that they were “working on a peaceful resolution” with the suspect.

