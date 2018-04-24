PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma have been approved to outfit officers with the anti-opioid medication naloxone, also known as Narcan.

The drug reverses the effects of an overdose of heroin and other opioids including synthetic fentanyl. Petaluma police partnered with the Petaluma Fire Department to receive additional first aid training on the application of naloxone in the field.

Many police and fire departments are now carrying naloxone in response to the national epidemic of opioid addictions and deaths, and there have been a number of overdoses in Petaluma that led to deaths and hospitalizations, police said.

The California Health and Safety Code prohibits the arrest and prosecution of a person under the influence or in possession of narcotics or paraphernalia when they seek medical assistance for a person experiencing an overdose and they do not obstruct medical or law enforcement, police said.

Police ask that 911 be called promptly at the first signs of someone overdosing or having a medical emergency.

Petaluma police participate in the safe medicine disposal program that includes an anonymous drop-off bin in the Police Department lobby for unwanted or unused medication. More information is available at safemedicaldisposal.org.

