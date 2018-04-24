CONCORD (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire at a five-story, under-construction apartment building in downtown Concord early Tuesday has injured two people and forced the evacuation of around 250, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Fire Marshal Robert Marshal said the two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was contained by 5 a.m, but continued to burn and smolder.

According to Marshall, those evacuated came from an apartment building across the street from the structure that faces the fire at 1825 Galindo St.

Efforts to fight the fire closed Galindo Street at Clayton Road and Salvio Street. In addition, Willow Pass Road, Concord Boulevard and Clayton Road are all closed at Galindo and Sutter streets.

Marshall said the fire – first reported around 1 a.m. – was at the second phase of construction of the Renaissance Apartment Building. He said the building was a large structure that consumes an entire city block. It was 60 percent complete and was a mostly wood structure that was emanating embers when the fire first started.

“The majority of the building was under construction without any sheetrock whatsoever, so there’s just no way to control that,” Marshall said.

Marshall said ladder trucks around the blaze dumped water on the structure, with 18 engines on scene and around 60 firefighters battling the blaze.

“We have a fairly decent-sized collapsed area,” he said.

Fire crews dumping water from every angle on downtown concord complex(under construction). 250 people evacuated from nearby apartments. Clayton/Concord/Willow Pass/Galindo all closed. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/sUNhodNXyR — Jessica Flores (@JessicaKPIX) April 24, 2018

According to the California Highway Patrol, motorists on Interstate Highway 680 were able to see the fire from the freeway around 1:15 a.m.

There was no estimated time of when the fire will be extinguished, but Marshall said he expects crews to be on the scene for most of the day. An

early estimate on damages, per Marshall, is in the millions of dollars.