UNION CITY (BCN) — A Union City woman was charged with murder Tuesday for allegedly fatally shooting her husband at their home on Sunday night, authorities said.

Sara Chereji, 56, was arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday and possibly enter a plea.

A spokeswoman for the Alameda County coroner’s bureau refused to release the victim’s name, saying his next of kin hadn’t yet been notified, but sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly identified him as 56-year-old Sorin Chereji.

Union City police said the shooting was reported at a home in the 4300 block of Feldspar Court at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

They said responding officers found Sorin Chereji suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to murder, Sara Chereji is charged with several weapons enhancements, including causing her husband’s death by intentionally discharging a firearm.

