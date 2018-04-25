ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A BART extension to two new stations in Pittsburg and Antioch will debut with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free preview rides on May 25, transit agency officials said Wednesday.

A day later, regular service will begin to the new Pittsburg Center and Antioch stations from a transfer point at the Pittsburg/Bay Point station.

The 10-mile extension on tracks in the median of state Highway 4 will carry 2,400 people per hour in each direction during rush hours on new diesel multiple unit vehicles that use renewable diesel from hydrogenated vegetable oil, according to BART officials.

According to the agency, the $525 million cost of the extension was roughly half of the estimated $1 billion it would cost to extend BART’s traditional electric-powered lines.

During the free preview day on May 25, rides will run from 1-8 p.m. They will start at Antioch BART and run to Pittsburg/Bay Point station. After 3 p.m., they will begin making stops at the Pittsburg Center Station.

BART will also show off the agency’s new “Fleet of the Future” trains for tours. The ribbon-cutting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with speeches from BART’s general manager, board members and local politicians.

The Pittsburgh High School Jazz Combo and the Antioch High School Music Masters will provide live music at the event in the new Antioch BART station on 1600 Slatten Road.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.