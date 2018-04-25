Filed Under:Danny Oliver, Death penalty, Luis Bracamontes, Michael Davis Jr.

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A man living in the U.S. illegally has been sentenced to the death penalty for the 2014 killing of a Northern California sheriff’s deputy and a detective.

The Sacramento Bee reports Luis Bracamontes smiled during Wednesday’s sentencing and was eventually tossed out of the court room for yelling. He was previously convicted for killing Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr.

The two men’s family members and friends made emotional pleas and statements ahead of the sentencing.

The Bee reports former Placer County Deputy Chuck Bardo called Bracamontes a monster and a coward.

Bracamontes is a Mexican citizen who repeatedly entered the United States illegally.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

