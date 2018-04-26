(KPIX) – If there was any doubt Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers quarterback of the future, the team set it in stone by using the ninth overall pick of the NFL draft to take offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey who will now protect Jimmy G.

McGlinchey played five years at Norte Dame and is cousins with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He’s expected to start his NFL career at right tackle before a possible move to the left side once veteran Joe Staley retires.

Most mock drafts had San Francisco selecting a defensive player, and fan reaction at the 49ers draft party on Pier 29 was muted.

McGlinchey was the second offensive lineman selected. The first was his Notre Dame teammate Quenton Nelson.

The Raiders began the night with the 10th overall pick and elected to trade it to the Arizona Cardinals for the 15th overall pick, a third round pick and a fifth round pick.

It was head coach Jon Gruden’s first draft since 2008 and he took offensive tackle Kolton Miller from UCLA. Miller went to Roseville High School in the Sacramento area and can play both right and left tackle positions.

Rounds two and three take place tomorrow in Dallas. The Raiders have a pick in each round. The 49ers have one pick in the second round and two picks in the third round.

Rounds four through seven go on Saturday.