LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged with attempting to transport two people in the country illegally through an immigration checkpoint in Southern California.

A federal court filing Wednesday says Mambasse Koulabalo Patara was arrested this week at a San Diego County checkpoint about 12 miles north of the border with Mexico.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

The complaint says Patara had two people in his car and appeared nervous when questioned.

The documents say Patara was taken into custody after his passengers admitted they are not U.S. citizens.

The filing says Patara, who was off-duty, showed his LAPD identification and had his service weapon inside the vehicle.

His passengers were detained by Border Patrol officers.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 that Patara has been placed on paid administrative leave.

