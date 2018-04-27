Filed Under:San Francisco, San Francisco police, Stabbing, Suspect, teen

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teen armed with a knife allegedly broke into a man’s house Thursday afternoon in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood and stabbed him, sending the victim to the hospital, police said.

Around 2:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 800 block of Dartmouth Street.

Once at the scene, officers learned that the 76-year-old victim came home and found that the 17-year-old suspect had somehow gained entry to the home, according to police.

The man and the teen knew each other and a verbal altercation ensued, resulting in the stabbing.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The underage suspect, who apparently did not take anything from the victim, fled on foot, according from police. A description of him was not immediately available.

