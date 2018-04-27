SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police on arrested a man in Santa Cruz in connection with an attempted sexual assault Wednesday.

Daisuke Muro, 40, was arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and attacking a police officer, according to police.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of Water and Knight streets and learned a woman had been walking when a man came up and grabbed her, police said.

During the ensuing struggle, the man pulled the victim to the ground, began to rip her clothes and attempted to pull her pants off, police said.

The woman started screaming, and people in the immediate area helped her escape, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly stripped naked and started masturbating, police said.

When a police officer arrived at the scene, Muro charged at the officer and tried to punch him, according to police.

The officer, with the help of another witness, was able to pull Muro to the ground and take him into custody, police said.

The victim suffered abrasions to her arms and legs and is working with a victim advocate, according to police.

