SAN JOSE (AP) — Silicon Valley’s largest water district is showing renewed interest in California Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to build two massive tunnels to ferry water to the southern part of the state.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to commit up to $650 million to the controversial project.

Critics say the timing is suspicious and wonder if the water district struck a deal for state money for a new dam the agency wants to build.

District chairman Dick Santos said he hadn’t heard of any deal and said he’s not sure how he will vote.

The governor’s legacy project had been languishing but earlier this month, California’s largest water agency approved a nearly $11 billion plan for the $17 billion project.

