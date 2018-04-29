OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Nine people were displaced by a fire Sunday afternoon in an East Oakland apartment building, a fire department battalion chief said.

Someone called the fire department at 3:57 p.m. to report a fire in the 3800 block of 39th Avenue, Battalion Chief Tracey Chin said.

The first fire crews to arrive saw smoke and flames coming from the right side of the building.

Chin said the fire was on the second floor.

The fire was under control at 4:26 p.m. but it displaced six people in the unit on fire and three people in the unit underneath because of water damage.

Chin said investigators think the cause of the fire may have been electrical.

