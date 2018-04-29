TIJUANA (AP) — Organizers say nearly 200 Central American migrants who traveled in a caravan of asylum seekers to the U.S.-Mexico border have decided to turn themselves in to U.S. authorities.

Bliss Requa-Trautz of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network says they’re getting a final briefing Sunday before heading to the San Diego border crossing to seek asylum.

If border inspectors say they don’t have staff and space to accommodate that many people at once, organizers say they’ll put women with children and children traveling alone at the front of the line. The rest will stay in Mexico and try another day.

Heather Crone of advocacy group Show Up for Racial Justice says she’s found 80 people across the U.S. who agreed to sponsor caravan members if they’re released while their petitions are pending.

Asylum seekers are often released to family in the U.S. but some don’t have any and seek sponsors.

