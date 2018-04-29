SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Ty Blach made the early lead stand up, pitching the San Francisco Giants past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 Sunday.

Buster Posey doubled and scored twice and Brandon Belt added an RBI double as the Giants took three of four in the series. San Francisco is 6-4 against the Dodgers this season.

Before the game, Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig was put on the disabled list with a left hip pointer and bruised foot. He was hurt a day earlier when he ran into a padded wall tracking down a foul ball — he also fouled a ball off his foot.

Blach (2-3) pitched into the seventh inning and allowed two runs. He’s beaten the Dodgers twice this season and has a 1.63 ERA in seven career starts against them.

Sam Dyson and Tony Watson retired three batters each. Hunter Strickland pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Longoria just missed an extra-base hit down the left field line before driving an off-speed pitch from Kenta Maeda (2-2) into the stands in left-center for his sixth home run.

Posey, who doubled and scored on Longoria’s home run, drew a two-out walk in the third and scored on Belt’s double. Over his last 14 games, Belt is hitting .375 (18 for 48) with 11 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger had two hits for the Dodgers before leaving for unknown reasons in the sixth. He pulled up while legging out a double in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill has an infected finger which will delay his return from the disabled list. The team had been hopeful he would be able to start Monday.

Giants: 2B Joe Panik traveled to Los Angeles to get a second opinion on his sprained left thumb.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: The team has not said who will start Monday’s game in Arizona. RHPs Brock Stewart, called up to take Puig’s roster spot, and Ross Stripling are the two likely candidates.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (1-1, 6.23) faces the Padres on Monday night at AT&T Park in the opener of a three-game series. He has struggled since coming off the disabled list and was roughed up for six runs in 3 2/3 innings of his most recent start.