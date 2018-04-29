OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland impounded several vehicles after responding to the scene of a sideshow Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Video posted on Snapchat at around 4:30 p.m. showed what appears to be hundreds of onlookers around a sideshow on 100th and MacArthur.

Police arrived at the scene and impounded several cars. There was no word as to whether anyone was taken into custody.

Authorities said they responded to several other sideshows including another incident not far from the initial incident at Bancroft and Ritchie in Oakland.