DANVILLE, Calif. (CBS SF) — Three small earthquakes along the Calaveras fault rattled residents around the Danville area Sunday, but no damage was reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude quake struck at 10:34 a.m followed quickly by a 2.7 magnitude quake at 10:38 a.m. and another 3.0 at 3:25 p.m.

All three were epicentered in the Danville-Diablo area along an active area of the Calaveras fault system. While the quakes grabbed the attention of local residents, there was no damage reported.

Back in February, more than 55 small quakes rattled the area with the largest measuring a 3.3. Other swarms have rattled along the fault system for the aseveral years.

USGS Seismologist Anne Marie Baltay said during the February swarm that the small temblors are not a sign that a larger quake was was coming.

“We don’t expect this to grow into anything really large,” she said.”This swarm is very typical of what we see in this region. It’s happened seven times in this area since 1970.”