SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The owner of an elderly pug that was stolen from a Whole Foods store in San Francisco last week is desperate to get her pet back.

Surveillance cameras at the supermarket located at the intersection of Market and Dolores captured the theft Thursday night. A woman can be seen untying the pug — named “Phyllo” — from where he was left and then walking away.

A flyer has been posted on social media with photos of Phyllo and the woman suspected of taking him.

The owner said the elderly little dog is nearly deaf and blind and needs medication.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the dogs return.