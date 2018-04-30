OAKLAND (CBS SF) — There will be a familiar face back in the Golden State Warriors lineup Tuesday night for Game 2 of their NBA playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Head coach Steve Kerr said injured superstar Steph Curry, who has been on the sidelines every since spraining the MCL in his left knee on March 23rd in a win over Atlanta, was probable and should be back in the lineup.

Kerr brought a handful of players in for a special practice session Sunday to see how Curry’s knee would handle game conditions.

“He scrimmaged yesterday with some the guys who don’t play too much, the big minute guys stayed home and took the day off,” Kerr said. “I watched from the window up there (in the Warriors practice facility), I had one eye on the game tape and one eye on Steph…He came out of it, I talked to him afterwards and he came out well. He’s feeling good today, he went through the whole practice so I’d be very surprised if he didn’t play.”

Kerr added, however, that the team will make the official call just before game time Tuesday.

“Just for caution, we’ll wait for tomorrow to see how he is feeling,” he said.

Without Curry in the lineup, the defending NBA champs have gone 5-1 — eliminating San Antonio in five games and taking game one of the Pelicans series.