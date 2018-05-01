Filed Under:Burglary, Crash, Pot Dispensary, Reno, Reward

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect who crashed a car stolen into the front of a marijuana dispensary and attempted a burglary on the edge of downtown Reno.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 5:40 a.m. Monday at the Sierra Wellness Center on East 2nd Street across from Renown Regional Medical Center.

reno crime scene pot ram Man In Stolen Car Rams Reno Pot Dispensary In Brazen Burglary Attempt

(Reno Police Department)


Police say a man drove off after trying to access an interior office. The car that had been stolen the day before was later found in northeast Reno. Nothing was taken from the store.

Last month, two people rammed a car through the glass entry of a Sparks gun store and stole multiple firearms.

Anyone with information should call Reno detectives at 775-334-2144 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

