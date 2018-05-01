OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A couple sitting in a parked car on an Oakland street were fatally shot by a gunman who fled the scene late Monday night, authorities said.

Oakland police spokeswoman officer Johnna Watson said officers were in the 1400 block of 89th Ave. at 9:33 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

Arriving at the shooting scene nearby, officers discovered a 19-year-old Oakland woman and a 25-year-old Berkeley man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

The East Bay Times reported the woman — whose identity was not released — was found fatally shot in the car while the male had attempted to flee the gunman but was fatally shot on the street.

Witnesses told police that the pair had been dating and were sitting in the car when a gunman walked up and opened fire.

No motive for the shooting had been released nor has a description of the gunman.

The killings were the 25th and 26th homicides in Oakland this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.