SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Cameras strapped to engineers inspecting the Golden Gate Bridge are giving the public an intimate — and sometimes terrifying — look at what it’s like to scale the span’s iconic towers.

Crews have been climbing all over the structure this week, doing the first-ever, up-close visual inspection of the bridge.

The GoPro cameras attached to the engineers carrying out the inspection are giving people a view of the Golden Gate Bridge that has never been seen before.

The video gives the point-of-view perspective of the engineers who at time are working more than 700 feet high, providing insight as they inspect every seam and rivet of the towers.

“I had no idea I’d be using ropes to inspect the bridge, let alone rappelling down the Golden Gate Bridge towers,” said engineer Jason Nauman.

For the first time, 24 engineers are actually on the bridge and even dangling off of it this week as they inspect the massive towers. Engineering crews just completed studying the west side of the bridge and have now moved onto the east side.

“You know what they’re seeing is exactly what we expected. Which is the east side — which is not hit hard by the wind — is looking really great,” said Golden Gate Bridge Director of Public Affairs Priya Clemens. “On the west side, it has been pummeled a lot more with the salty marine air.”

These bridge inspectors say once you get over the extreme height, the work provides an incredible view,

“You know exactly where you’re at when you’re on top of the bridge,” said bridge inspector Nick Clark. “There’s no mistaking you’re in San Francisco.”

“Probably the best views you could have anywhere; the city on one side, the ocean on the other,” said bridge inspector Jason Nauman. “There were whales breaching yesterday and Monday, so we got quite the sight!”

For the tourists visiting the bridge below, the view of the workers dangling from ropes was also an amazing sight.

When asked if she would ever do work like this, tourist visiting from Miami Julie Hernandez replied without hesitation.

“No! I’m not afraid of heights, but I wouldn’t do that,” said Hernandez.

“I would be scared to death to do that job!” exclaimed Jill Hosko, who was visiting from Pittsburgh. “But kudos to them. Without them, I don’t think we would be safe.”

The inspection work was expected to be completed within a week and scaffolding is scheduled to be removed by May 11.