SANTA CRUZ (AP) — Authorities in Santa Cruz are warning residents about a bad LSD batch after officers came across four naked people running around screaming about seeing rainbows at night and flying unicorns.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills tells KSBW-TV that in the last two weeks his officers have seen a lot of “high level intoxication with LSD.”

Mills says his officers have encountered several intoxicated people having a bad reaction who have told them they used LSD.

Mills this week took to social media to warn residents.

He says his office is working to find out who is supplying the laced drug.

