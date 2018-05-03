SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Miami, Florida man has been arrested and another suspect remained at large Thursday in an armed home invasion marijuana robbery in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said 33-year-old Ruben Hernandez has been charged with robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and conspiracy. He was released early Thursday after posting $100,000 bail and ordered to return to court on May 14th.

Investigators said the incident began in the 3300 block of Primrose Ct at about 9:30 a.m. when a woman was confronted by two men in her home. One of the suspects came through the front door as the second entered through the home’s back door.

The men were not masked and she knew them from previous contacts. One man had a handgun and held her at gunpoint as they proceeded to tie up her hands and started removing marijuana from her home.

The woman tried to escape and her adult grandson, who lives on the property, came to her aid. He was also confronted by the armed men who proceeded to tie him up at gunpoint as well.

The two suspects loaded a substantial amount of marijuana into their gray Chrysler rented minivan and fled the scene.

Following investigative leads, detectives found Hernandez getting out of the gray rental van in the 3300 block of International Blvd in Oakland on Wednesday night and took him into custody without incident. There was no marijuana or guns located in the van.

Detectives were continuing to follow up further leads to try and identify the second suspect. At this time, it is unclear if this robbery or the suspects are connected with the other two home invasion robbery incidents over the last three months.