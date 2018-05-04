MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A Milpitas after-school and performance facility employee has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl at the center and are asking anyone who might have had contact with him to contact them, police said.

Raymond Juichung Chen, 35, of Fremont, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on

April 21 on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, police said.

The arrest came in connection with a call received by officers on April 20 from a 16-year-old girl who said Chen had assaulted her several years ago at the Fantasia Performing Arts Center, 487 Los Coches St., when she was about 10 years old, according to police.

Detectives investigated and allegedly discovered that Chen had sexually assaulted four other girls who previously attended the center, police said.

Anyone who might have had contact with Chen is asked to contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.

