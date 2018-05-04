CALISTOGA (KPIX 5) — Hollywood’s leading comedians have taken over the small city of Calistoga to shoot their big movie, Wine Country.

It wasn’t exactly an explosive car chase scene unfolding on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga, but that didn’t stop residents from stopping to watch the filming.

Calistoga resident Lily DeVaul said, “Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, they are very popular.”

Many other leading comedians are also set to star in the film.

Just after lunch on Friday, the town of Calistoga came to life, Hollywood style.

Storefronts were primped, flowers were thrown in the ground and handfuls of cars that violated the parking rules were quickly relocated.

Andee Beresini, the owner of Sugar Daddy’s Consignment said, “You know, everybody wants to see their town in a movie…”

Suddenly, there was Wine Country director Amy Poehler directing a cast of actors as an army of crew members took control of downtown.

Beresini said, “Yeah, it’s going to bring a little action to the town.”

All of this is even more exciting for the business owners hosting shots inside their businesses.

Kate Hamlin, the owner of Catch, said they are shooting inside her store.

“Incredible,” she said.

And the townspeople weren’t just cooperative, it was plain to see that everyone was happy to have this going on in their town.

DeVaul said, “This was really welcome, and it kind of brought everybody up.”

Of course, it has been a tough six months in wine country.

“You know, when it was evacuated, it hit all of us, hit all of our souls. But this, this is happiness.”

The hope is that Wine Country, the film, will remind the world that Calistoga and wine country, the region, is very much open for business.

“This town hasn’t seen this kind of happy excitement in a long time,” DeVaul said.