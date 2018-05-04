MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A former Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy was charged Friday with four felony counts for unlawful sex acts involving two female inmates at the West County Detention Facility, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced that Patrick Morseman of Vallejo with having unlawful oral copulation and sexual intercourse with the inmates in a jail cell during his shift on March 31.

Morseman was initially arrested on April 4 and released on $100,000 bail. The District Attorney’s Office has requested that bail now be set at $200,000.

He is facing a possible maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

The sheriff’s office immediately launched an investigation after learning of the allegations in early April.

“Within 24 hours of learning of the allegations, we had interviewed the victims, collected and analyzed physical evidence, obtained search warrants, located the suspect, and made the arrest,” said Sheriff David Livingston.

Morseman has since been terminated from the department.

“The actions of this one deputy are criminal, offensive and do not reflect on the good work of the other 1,000 employees of the Office of the Sheriff,” said Sheriff Livingston. “We will work closely with the District Attorney to see the deputy is held accountable and make every effort to regain the public trust we work so hard to earn.”