DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Four people were injured early Friday in a horrific Highway 4 crash that left one heavily damaged vehicle on its roof and second with a mangled front end.

The East Contra Costa fire department said the crash took place at around 4:24 a.m. on Highway 4 west of the Old River Bridge. The crash shut down several lanes on the highway until 6:10 a.m.

Arriving fire, medical and CHP officers found two vehicles heavily damaged by the impact of the high speed crash. One person was suffering from moderate injuries and three others with minor injuries.

All four were transported to a local hospital their conditions were not known Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation. It was not know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.