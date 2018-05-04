MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — A tenant-landlord dispute and pending eviction may have sparked a fatal shooting that left two people dead — including the gunman — and a third person wounded, the Marin County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Detectives worked through the night investigating the Thursday afternoon shooting at a Mill Valley apartment complex. They say a possible motive may have been a landlord-tenant dispute.

According to investigators, the landlord and his daughter went to the complex to talk with the tenant. At around 3:44 p.m., dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a resident at 939 E Blithedale reporting that two people had been shot.

A deputy arrived within two minutes and found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman did not survive and died at the hospital while the man spent the night in ICU and was expected to survive, authorities said.

As he was being treated for his wounds, the landlord was able to provide detectives with the name of the suspect.

The apartment complex was surrounded by SWAT officers, residents were hastily evacuated and parents rushed to a nearby day care center to pick up their children.

Deputies finally entered the apartment about two hours after the shooting and found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, Marin County sheriff’s Sgt. Brenton Schneider said.

A revolver was found lying at the feet of the suspect who was described as 80-year-old male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing a white shirt.

Investigators said they not yet had a chance to interview the wounded landlord in the hospital. The investigation into the shooting was still ongoing.