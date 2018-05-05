SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police enlisted the help of a Coast Guard helicopter Saturday morning in the search for the driver of an abandoned SUV that set off a crash on the Bay Bridge.

CHP received a report around 5:15 of a black SUV blocking the far left lane on the upper deck of the bridge, just west of Treasure Island. At about 5:22, the driver of a Mercedes plowed into the stalled car.

When officers arrived, the driver of the stalled SUV was nowhere to be found.

After searching by air and on the ground, an officer on the scene found a cellphone authorities believe belongs to the missing driver. There was a message on the phone saying ‘goodbye.’ It is uncertain whether it was recorded before or after the accident.

By 7:30 the officers had cleared the accident scene and both vehicles were towed.

No word yet as to whether anyone was injured in the crash.