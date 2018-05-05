SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — The non-emergency system for the Central Marin Police Authority is out of service and residents should use a temporary number, police said Saturday morning. The 911 number is not affected.

Until the problem is fixed, those needing to contact the department for non-emergency reasons should dial (415) 491-3401, police said. The department is working with service providers to fix the issue with the non-emergency number, according to police.

The 911 emergency number is fully functional, according to police.

The temporary number, (415) 491-3401, will connect non-emergency callers to the Marin County Sheriff’s Communication Center, police said.

