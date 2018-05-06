ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has posted only a handful of tweets since joining Twitter in November 2017.

He may start spending more time on social media after enjoying the reaction from Braves right-hander Brandon McCarthy and McCarthy’s wife, Amanda, to his latest post.

I wasn't allowed to park in my spot in the media lot today so I had to go to the Braves parking lot. But I'll park wherever they want me to if I get 11 runs. — Bruce Bochy (@BruceBochy) May 6, 2018

Bochy told reporters before Saturday night’s 11-2 win over Atlanta that he had trouble finding a parking space at SunTrust Park. After the game, he tweeted : “I’ll park wherever they want me to if I get 11 runs.”

McCarthy retained his sense of humor after giving up a career-high eight runs and 12 hits over 3 1/3 innings. He replied to Bochy: “I gave up all those hits and runs out of respect for you after hearing about parking snafu.” Amanda McCarthy then replied: “Brandon, that’s not how you do baseball.”

Bochy laughed when told of the posts. He said he used Uber to get to the ballpark on Sunday.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report