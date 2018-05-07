PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies are investigating two suspicious deaths after they found a man and a woman dead inside a Petaluma home Monday afternoon.

Officers went to the 4700 block of Roblar Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a wellness check after a woman reported not seeing her sister and brother-in-law in about a month.

She told officers the grass in front of their home was excessively high grass and mail was piling up in the mailbox.

Deputies went inside the home and found two people dead inside.

Sgt. Spencer Crum said at 8 p.m. that officers are still investigating the two bodies inside the home.

Deputies have not yet identified the victims, but there are believed to be the sister and brother-in law, according to Sgt. Crum.

The deaths are being investigated as suspicious in nature.

