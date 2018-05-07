Filed Under:Alberto Ulloa-Avila, Arrest, Carjacking, KFC, Kidnapping, Mountain View, San Jose

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A transient is now in custody after taking a San Jose man hostage by way of verbal threats and making the victim drive him “anywhere he wanted to go,” according to the Mountain View police.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a 31-year-old San Jose man was looking for parking near 14th and Santa Clara streets in San Jose when 21-year-old Alberto Ulloa-Avila opened his passenger door and got into the seat, stating that he would cause physical harm to the victim if he did not comply.

The victim drove Ulloa-Avila to a KFC restaurant in Mountain View, located on El Camino Real, where Ulloa-Avila attempted to rob the driver once he had parked, officers said.

Alberto Ulloa-Avila. (Mountain View Police Department)

Alberto Ulloa-Avila (Mountain View Police Department)

The victim got out of the car and began to run away, at which time Ulloa-Avila got in the driver seat and began to flee. At this time, the suspect turned around and came back to KFC in order to chase the victim across El Camino Real.

Officers responded to the area after receiving calls for help and found the pair running along the street, according to police.

Ulloa-Avila was arrested without incident, officers said.

Ulloa-Avila did not know the man that he allegedly tried to threaten and then rob.

The suspect was arrested on charges of alleged kidnapping, making criminal threats, vehicle theft, violating a protective order and driving on a suspended license.

 

